Goldman Sachs Upgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings (NasdaqGS:UPST) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $60.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.69% from its latest reported closing price of $30.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 1,151MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 12.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.14%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 74,321K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,481K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 2,732K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,069K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 55.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.