Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is 414.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 308.88 GBX to a high of 544.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of 374.04 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 12,618MM, an increase of 11.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.24, an increase of 4.23% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LIB is 0.22%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 49,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 7.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,012K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 990K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.