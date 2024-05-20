Goldman Sachs Upgrades Teradyne (TER)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Teradyne (NasdaqGS:TER) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 123.23. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of 131.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,713MM, an increase of 39.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.25%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 189,478K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,624K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 82.59% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,815K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,799K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,545K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,249K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares , representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 63.57% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.