Goldman Sachs Upgrades Tanger (LSE:0LD4)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Tanger (LSE:0LD4) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.07% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tanger is 39.52 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35.23 GBX to a high of 43.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.07% from its latest reported closing price of 33.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger is 437MM, a decrease of 18.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD4 is 0.22%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 125,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,128K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,949K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,306K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 9.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,898K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,819K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

