Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.85% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is 19.49. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.85% from its latest reported closing price of 13.84.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is 707MM, a decrease of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 155,329K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 15,871K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,905K shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 10,324K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company.

ECP ControlCo holds 6,912K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newlight Partners holds 6,506K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,406K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 96.04% over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

