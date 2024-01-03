Goldman Sachs Upgrades State Street (STT)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for State Street (NYSE:STT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.06% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is 77.70. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.06% from its latest reported closing price of 77.75.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,871MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51.

State Street Declares $0.69 Dividend

On December 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024 will receive the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share.

At the current share price of $77.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.13%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1677 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 335,677K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 20,641K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,725K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 15,044K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,653K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,434K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,405K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 91.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,426K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,910K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 7,709K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,819K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 2.36% over the last quarter.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

