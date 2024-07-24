Goldman Sachs Upgrades Spotify Technology (SWX:SPF)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Spotify Technology (SWX:SPF) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPF is 0.70%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 135,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 21,462K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,657K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 25.06% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,699K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,503K shares , representing a decrease of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,843K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,850K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 60.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,491K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 32.32% over the last quarter.

