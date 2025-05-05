Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sotera Health (SHC)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Sotera Health (NasdaqGS:SHC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is $14.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.11% from its latest reported closing price of $12.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,220MM, an increase of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.48%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 285,744K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 73,823K shares representing 26.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 49,215K shares representing 17.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 20,010K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 7,910K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,783K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing a decrease of 62.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 81.47% over the last quarter.

Sotera Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

