Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sotera Health (MUN:SH5)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Sotera Health (MUN:SH5) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 306.13% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is 25,24 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21,21 € to a high of 31,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 306.13% from its latest reported closing price of 6,22 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SH5 is 0.48%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 285,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 73,823K shares representing 26.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 49,215K shares representing 17.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 20,010K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 7,910K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,783K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing a decrease of 62.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 81.47% over the last quarter.

