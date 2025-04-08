Goldman Sachs Upgrades SkyWest (SKYW)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for SkyWest (NasdaqGS:SKYW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.40% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for SkyWest is $131.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 65.40% from its latest reported closing price of $79.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SkyWest is 3,369MM, a decrease of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWest. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 9.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.26%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 50,318K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,602K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,504K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares , representing a decrease of 45.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 1,467K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,413K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing a decrease of 57.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 25.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,390K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 25.19% over the last quarter.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

