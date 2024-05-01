Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (NasdaqGS:SIRI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.17% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is 4.65. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 58.17% from its latest reported closing price of 2.94.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is 9,897MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.07%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 445,231K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 70,369K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,693K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 40,243K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,683K shares , representing an increase of 75.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 353.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,292K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,418K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 15,061K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,173K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,817K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,505K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

