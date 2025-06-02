Goldman Sachs Upgrades Schneider National (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.86% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $26.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from its latest reported closing price of $23.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is 6,898MM, an increase of 28.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.10%, an increase of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 69,354K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,581K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 38.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 27.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,904K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 16.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,605K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,207K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 13.63% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,957K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 44.49% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

