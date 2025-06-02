Goldman Sachs Upgrades Saia (BMV:SAIA)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Saia (BMV:SAIA) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.34%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 38,833K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,832K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 55.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,276K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,542K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,207K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 25.09% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,071K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 6.31% over the last quarter.

