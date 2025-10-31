Goldman Sachs Upgrades Roblox (RBLX)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $149.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.74 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.64% from its latest reported closing price of $113.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is 3,971MM, a decrease of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 211 owner(s) or 15.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.58%, an increase of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 595,746K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,413K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares , representing an increase of 87.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 1,140.84% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 23,297K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,378K shares , representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 59.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,254K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,579K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 66.86% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 18,779K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,890K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,110K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,551K shares , representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 139.20% over the last quarter.

