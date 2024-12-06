Goldman Sachs Upgrades Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Robinhood Markets (NasdaqGS:HOOD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is $35.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of $38.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,188MM, a decrease of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 10.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.72%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 639,148K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 36,212K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 28,936K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,170K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 26,972K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,178K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 54.90% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 23,885K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,055K shares , representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,005K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,304K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

