Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ramaco Resources (METC)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.40% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $32.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.40% from its latest reported closing price of $14.07 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 694MM, an increase of 29.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 42.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.89%, an increase of 30.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 49,362K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Discovery Capital Management holds 5,511K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 3,787K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 3,097K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 2,503K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,391K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 52.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 67.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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