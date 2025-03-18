Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ralph Lauren (MUN:PRL)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ralph Lauren (MUN:PRL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRL is 0.17%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 49,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,121K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,238K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 23.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 86.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,195K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,089K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,080K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 26.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

