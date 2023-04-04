Goldman Sachs Upgrades Primoris Services (PRIM)

On April 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $30.94. The forecasts range from a low of $22.41 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of $25.75.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is $5,341MM, an increase of 20.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

Primoris Services Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $25.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,857K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,169K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,718K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares, representing a decrease of 28.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,588K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,544K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 65.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.15%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 58,336K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Primoris Services Background Information

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

