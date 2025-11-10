Goldman Sachs Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.71% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Companies is $355.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $348.45 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of $326.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Piper Sandler Companies is 1,745MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Companies. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.25%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 19,948K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 979K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 694K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 1.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 439K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 5.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 3.01% over the last quarter.

