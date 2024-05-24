Goldman Sachs Upgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (PDD)

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:PDD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 183.74. The forecasts range from a low of 118.78 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 153.63.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 194,912MM, a decrease of 34.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.69%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 395,313K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 34,780K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,960K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 28.54% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 12,696K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 55.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 12,216K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,139K shares , representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 40.30% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 11,792K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,111K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11,228K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,127K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 90.43% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

