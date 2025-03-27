Goldman Sachs Upgrades Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.93% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from its latest reported closing price of $14.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 6,614MM, a decrease of 17.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.13%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 68,507K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 3,128K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 15.43% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,981K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 65.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,704K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,937K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 37.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,632K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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