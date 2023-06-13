Goldman Sachs Upgrades Oracle (ORCL)

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oracle is 99.33. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of 116.43.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 50,392MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.60%, an increase of 33.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 1,343,618K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,902K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,861K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 34,168K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,639K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,463K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,754K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

Key filings for this company:

