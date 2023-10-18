Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is 85.07. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of 72.90.

The projected annual revenue for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is 2,040MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 75,077K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,183K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 12.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,403K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,809K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 14.62% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,372K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,197K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

