Goldman Sachs Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (BIT:1ODFL)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Old Dominion Freight Line (BIT:1ODFL) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ODFL is 0.28%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 188,452K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,814K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,781K shares , representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 57.10% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 8,676K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,686K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,041K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,651K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 91.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,220K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

