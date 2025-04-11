Goldman Sachs Upgrades Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is 559.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 426.74 GBX to a high of 627.79 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of 514.13 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 43,109MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K92 is 0.30%, an increase of 48.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 148,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,239K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,778K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,563K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,165K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,754K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 19.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 13.44% over the last quarter.

