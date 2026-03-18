Goldman Sachs Upgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.29% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 58.29% from its latest reported closing price of $26.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 18,418MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is an decrease of 253 owner(s) or 38.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.07%, an increase of 45.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.16% to 53,622K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,247K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,736K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 92.04% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,674K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing a decrease of 121.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 93.16% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,526K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing an increase of 43.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,353K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 36.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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