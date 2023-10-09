Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lennox International (LII)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is 388.33. The forecasts range from a low of 335.32 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from its latest reported closing price of 373.62.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,825MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.29%, an increase of 23.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 27,710K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,390K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 82.63% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,235K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 15.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 20.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 980K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 898K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 760.20% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

Lennox International Background Information

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

