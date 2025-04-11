Goldman Sachs Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT) from Sell to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,240 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHXT is 0.31%, an increase of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 204,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,648K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,196K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,651K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,801K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,012K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 13.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,132K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,114K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 70.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.