Goldman Sachs Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (KC)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:KC) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.83% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 7.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.90 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 66.83% from its latest reported closing price of 4.46.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 9,129MM, an increase of 15.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 13.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KC is 0.22%, a decrease of 70.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 49,959K shares. The put/call ratio of KC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 22,041K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,932K shares, representing an increase of 50.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 318.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,332K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 65.80% over the last quarter.

Alpha Square Group S holds 3,181K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 178.12% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 2,936K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 23.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,397K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 47.62% over the last quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

