Goldman Sachs Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.33% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $173.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from its latest reported closing price of $150.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 101,308MM, an increase of 14.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 257 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.78%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 1,991,936K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,422K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,317K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,171K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,046K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 57,668K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,107K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,784K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,358K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 1.29% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.