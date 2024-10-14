Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ibotta (IBTA)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.38% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ibotta is $98.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 47.38% from its latest reported closing price of $66.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ibotta is 391MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibotta. This is an increase of 184 owner(s) or 1,082.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTA is 0.42%, an increase of 319.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12,538.75% to 14,878K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 4,389K shares representing 15.96% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,624K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company.

GGV Capital holds 632K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 517K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 350K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.