Goldman Sachs Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (LSE:0J76)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Huntington Ingalls Industries (LSE:0J76) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 212.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 146.99 GBX to a high of 325.76 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of 198.86 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,686MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J76 is 0.17%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 44,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 1,771K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,427K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 39.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,369K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 37.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 30.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,060K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 30.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.