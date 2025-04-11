Goldman Sachs Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $211.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $324.57. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of $200.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,508MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.17%, an increase of 7.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 44,557K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 1,771K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,427K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 39.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,369K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 37.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 30.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,060K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 30.24% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.