Goldman Sachs Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.78% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is 6.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of 5.91.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is 1,075MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.13%, an increase of 98.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.67% to 180,407K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 10,154K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,428K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 19.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,542K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 54.66% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,968K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 99.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 14,840.85% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,353K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares, representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,710K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

