Goldman Sachs Upgrades Geron (GERN)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geron is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 110.68% from its latest reported closing price of 2.34.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 2MM, an increase of 402.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.19%, an increase of 56.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 356,951K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 31,545K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 24,171K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,867K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 49.99% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 23,590K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,765K shares, representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 65.26% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 21,348K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 16,525K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,283K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

