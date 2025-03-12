Goldman Sachs Upgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (LSE:0ADL)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for GE HealthCare Technologies (LSE:0ADL) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 2,138 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADL is 0.21%, an increase of 25.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 507,530K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 60,832K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,224K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADL by 13.90% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 24,167K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,680K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADL by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,676K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,664K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADL by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,315K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,758K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADL by 14.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,613K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

