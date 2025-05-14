Goldman Sachs Upgrades Funko (FNKO)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Funko (NasdaqGS:FNKO) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.48% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Funko is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 117.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Funko is 1,495MM, an increase of 45.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.19%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 57,067K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 23.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Working Capital Advisors holds 5,064K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 3,638K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares , representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,130K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares , representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,453K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares , representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.