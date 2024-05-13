Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FULC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.92% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 80.92% from its latest reported closing price of 7.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 59.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 19.01% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,610K shares representing 18.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,519K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,470K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,714K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,343K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.