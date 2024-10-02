Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (F.PRD)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:F.PRD) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F.PRD is 0.42%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 6,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 4.02% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 993K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 0.28% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 4.38% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 679K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 6.26% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.