Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fiserv (LSE:0IP9)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Fiserv (LSE:0IP9) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.35% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 254.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 137.18 GBX to a high of 314.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.35% from its latest reported closing price of 216.83 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 20,987MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 232 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IP9 is 0.64%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 625,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,018K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,173K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 32,192K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,724K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 15.76% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 21,912K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,934K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,631K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,217K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,805K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,215K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

