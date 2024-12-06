Goldman Sachs Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is $257.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of $245.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is 7,067MM, an increase of 52.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,245 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.15%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 64,214K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,686K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 92.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,435K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,258K shares , representing a decrease of 115.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 53.58% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,244K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 3.00% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,968K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,889K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 60.88% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

