Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ducommun (DCO)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.73% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is $68.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from its latest reported closing price of $61.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is 785MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.22%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 14,118K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 10.64% over the last quarter.

RDST Capital holds 463K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 1.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 422K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 382K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 364K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 89.79% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.