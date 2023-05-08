Goldman Sachs Upgrades Dropbox Inc - (DBX)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Dropbox Inc - (NASDAQ:DBX) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox Inc - is 27.16. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.46% from its latest reported closing price of 21.31.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox Inc - is 2,481MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.35%, an increase of 44.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 265,566K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,813K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,255K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 465.00% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 9,210K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,070K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,483K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,066K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,679K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,208K shares, representing a decrease of 52.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

