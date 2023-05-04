Goldman Sachs Upgrades Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics is 23.26. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 223.45% from its latest reported closing price of 7.19.

The projected annual revenue for Design Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.17%, a decrease of 44.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 42,450K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 43.16% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 5,150K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 39.49% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,971K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 37.50% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,798K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,503K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Design Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on a platform of gene targeted chimera (GeneTAC™) small molecules. The company’s lead program is focused on the treatment of Friedreich ataxia, followed by a program in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions.

