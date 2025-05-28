Goldman Sachs Upgrades Cummins (LSE:0I58)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Cummins (LSE:0I58) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cummins is 354.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 242.53 GBX to a high of 483.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.68% from its latest reported closing price of 269.50 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is 32,276MM, a decrease of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I58 is 0.30%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 130,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,341K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,821K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,456K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 50.65% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,133K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,961K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.