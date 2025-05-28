Goldman Sachs Upgrades Cummins (BMV:CMI)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Cummins (BMV:CMI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMI is 0.39%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 177,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,298K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,352K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,456K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 50.65% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,133K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,948K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 8.53% over the last quarter.

