Goldman Sachs Upgrades Copa Holdings (CPA)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.46% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings is $169.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.46% from its latest reported closing price of $118.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings is 3,942MM, an increase of 8.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 21.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.26%, an increase of 36.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.61% to 27,389K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,604K shares representing 15.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,747K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 1,911K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares , representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,648K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 773K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 3.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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