Goldman Sachs Upgrades Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 71.60. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of 69.65.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.26%, an increase of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 46,412K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,146K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,820K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,324K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 48.88% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

