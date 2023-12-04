Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 69.95. The forecasts range from a low of 58.17 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 60.33.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 149,838K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 9,326K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,626K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 62.07% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,221K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 3,739K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 52.61% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,312K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,775K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

