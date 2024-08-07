Goldman Sachs Upgrades Chegg (LSE:0A4Z)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Chegg (LSE:0A4Z) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4Z is 0.05%, an increase of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 102,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 7,567K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,411K shares , representing a decrease of 24.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4Z by 53.00% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,617K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,841K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4Z by 24.28% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,551K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4Z by 83.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,816K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4Z by 49.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,796K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4Z by 36.79% over the last quarter.

